A police officer has been bitten on the forearm and had blood spat in his face while making an arrest in Randalstown.

It happened shortly before midnight on Sunday 9 April on the Staffordstown Road.

The PSNI were called to the scene following reports of a man with a knife in the area.

When they arrived, officers found two men, one of whom was lying on the ground with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

A second man was injured as a result of damage caused to windows at the front of the victim's house.

Windows at another house and car were also broken.

As the suspect was detained by police, he bit an officer on the forearm and also spat blood in his face a short time later.

The 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody.