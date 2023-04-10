Police have advised road users to avoid the Galbally Road in Trillick, Co Tyrone due to a road traffic collision.

It's understood one vehicle was involved in the incident which happened closed to the junction with the Castlehill Road.

Motorists have been told to seek alternative routes for their journey as the road is currently blocked.

