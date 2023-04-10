Translink has advised passengers to expect disruption to services during President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden is taking part in events in both Northern Ireland and the Republic to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A part of his visit, he is expected to give a key address at Ulster University’s newly opened campus to kick-start his historic visit to the island of Ireland next week.

In a statement released ahead of the presidential trip, Translink said: “Due to the US Presidential visit, passengers are advised to expect some service disruption, diversions and delays in and around Belfast City Centre on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April 2023.

“Customers should leave extra time for their journeys and follow the latest travel advice on social media.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this period.”