Two men, aged 26 and 36, have been charged in relation to a burglary in Strabane.

It happened on the Main Street on the morning of Sunday 9 April.

The 26-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, assault on police, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage and two counts of criminal damage.

The 36-year-old has also been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.Both men are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

