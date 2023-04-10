A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the west coast of Northern Ireland for 12 hours from 3pm on Tuesday.

Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours are due to hit western parts of the UK from Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said the worst of the wind and rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

He said: "There's a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, especially in southern and western areas, as well as potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north.

"Although subject to a large degree of uncertainty, gusts of wind could be in excess of 60mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with around 35mm (1.4in) to 50mm (2in) of rain possible for some areas."

This comes after temperatures dropped on Monday, following a balmy Easter Bank Holiday when the UK was hotter than Rome.

A high of 17.3C (63.14F) was recorded in Chertsey, Surrey - only slightly cooler than the hottest temperature of the year of 17.8C (64.04F), recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, on 30 March.