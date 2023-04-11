Play Brightcove video

Flights to and from Belfast International Airport may be delayed due to the arrival of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, and again by his departure on Wednesday afternoon.

The managing director of the airport has said that although plans are in place to minimise disruption and that operational staff are used to welcoming VIPs, around ten planes may have to sit on the runway with passengers aboard while Air Force One touches down.

President Biden is to take part in events at Ulster University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday after spending Tuesday night in a Belfast hotel.

As a huge security operation has been underway to prepare for that stay, it is expected that preparing for the visit and policing the events will cost the PSNI £7m.

Meanwhile at Belfast International Airport, it is understood that as many as 10 aircrafts linked to the US entourage have already landed on the Aldergrove runway ahead of the visit.

"We estimate that when the Presidential jet arrives, there will be approximately 10 arriving and departing aircrafts which may be delayed," said Graham Keddie.

"It won't be a huge delay, but just until we get all of the protocols away.

"We may have to hold aircraft on the ground or maybe put some into the hold.

"What I would advise people who are coming to the airport is, get here early, get here soon... Because some of the roads will be closed here later on when the motorcade leaves and obviously we don't want people to just miss flights or delay their arrival at the airport."

Advice to anyone flying to and from Belfast International Airport on Wednesday afternoon is the same, as this is when President Biden is expected to depart for the Republic to continue his tour of the island.

President Biden will be welcomed to NI by a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office says that heavy rain and strong winds "may lead to some difficult travel conditions", however the airport's MD is not concerned that this will impact the POTUS's travel plans, given that he will be arriving in a huge 747 aircraft.

