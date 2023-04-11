Traffic warnings have been issued to those travelling to and from Belfast International Airport ahead of a visit by the President of the United States.

Joe Biden is expected to land in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening as part of plans to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the police said the public should "expect delays" in commuting times.

"There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead up to the visit of President Biden to Northern Ireland this week," the tweet read.

"Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.

"We will provide further updates over coming days."

