Police have carried out a controlled explosion on what's believed to be a World War Two mortar in Co Down.

A member of the public found the object on the Trassey Road area of Newcastle on Monday afternoon.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and confirmed it was a viable device, police said.

In a statement the police said: "The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time."

They have advised the public who may be "walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across anything of this nature to always report these suspicious devices and never touch them".

