Attacks on police officers during an un-notified dissident republican march in Londonderry were "senseless", "reckless" and "incredibly disheartening", say the PSNI.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area on Easter Monday.

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event, with "strong" intelligence suggesting dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers over the bank holiday.

Speaking after Monday's event, Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintended Nigel Goddard said "there can be no place for this type of criminal activity".

"What we saw develop this afternoon in Creggan was incredibly disheartening," he added.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation.

"Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police."Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.

"This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties."As participants at the parade made their way out of the City Cemetery, they removed their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burnt them. “Organisers of this parade communicated in advance their desire to have a respectful and dignified event, however, that is not what we witnessed today.

"There can be no place for this type of criminal activity. It is not wanted nor welcomed by the vast majority of people across the city.

"During today's policing operation, we deployed evidence-gathering resources, and obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000."