Police have recovered four suspected pipe bombs from a cemetery in Londonderry where an Easter Monday republican commemoration was staged.

The PSNI came under attack from petrol bombs, stones and bottles during the operation and two vehicles were damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have recovered four suspected pipe bombs from inside the City Cemetery in Creggan following a public safety operation there today, Tuesday 11 April.

"The operation was implemented following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in the cemetery just after 6.30am this morning. Following subsequent searches within the cemetery grounds, a further three suspected pipe bombs were discovered.

"These devices have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

"All of these devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in yesterday's unnotified Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt.

"For a time today, during the public safety operation, our officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles. Two vehicles were damaged, but thankfully no officers were injured."

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community. These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.

"Colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead on this investigation. Anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to call police, or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously.

"I want to thank my colleagues from across many departments who have been working tirelessly over the weekend and across Northern Ireland to ensure the community is safe.

"We understand today's operation caused disruption in particular to those unable to access the City Cemetery. Public safety was our priority. We thank the public for their understanding, and our partners in the community for their support."

