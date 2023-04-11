Play Brightcove video

Joe Biden has left the US as he travels to Belfast as part of a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The US President boarded Air Force One in Maryland ahead of his trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

When asked what his top priority was on his visit, the President said: "Make sure the Irish accord and the Windsor Agreement stay in place - keep the peace, that's the main thing."

He was also asked if his family was travelling with him for the trip, adding: "Just two of my family members who haven't been there before."

The US President has been “very excited” about visiting Northern Ireland and the Republic for “quite some time”, a White House spokesman has said.

President Biden will be greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Belfast on Tuesday evening and they will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.The President has described the trip as a showing of his nation's "commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity" in Northern Ireland.

Police have increased their visible presence across Belfast ahead of his arrival, with some access routes closed to motorists in-and-around the city centre.

In a statement, police said: "York Street, Donegal Street, Academy Street and Frederick Street, in the vicinity of the new Ulster University campus, will be closed to vehicular traffic from around 9pm on Tuesday 11 April until the afternoon of Wednesday 12 April as part of the policing operation to support the US presidential visit.

"Those attending the event or those wishing to watch the motorcade should make sensible provisions for parking, walking to the venue or attending designated viewing areas."

It comes after police officers were attacked during an un-notified dissident republican march in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area.

Following the attack, White House spokesman John Kirby said the president was "more than comfortable making this trip" to Northern Ireland.

The police described Monday's petrol bomb attack as "reckless", "senseless" and "incredibly disheartening".

After beginning his trip in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the president is then expected to visit Carlingford and Dundalk in Co Louth on Wednesday before arriving in Dublin.

One possible route to Co Louth is by helicopter and emergency services were seen placing security barriers and pacing the perimeter of Cooley Kickhams Gaelic Football Club in Carlingford on Monday.

On the Dublin leg of the journey, Mr Biden will address Irish parliamentarians and meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish president Michael D Higgins.

It has been announced that Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed for 24 hours from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate the visit of Mr Biden.

The official residence of President Higgins is within the grounds of the park.

The Office of Public Works said it made the decision following a request to close the park from An Garda Siochana.

All gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during this 24-hour period.

The end of the trip will include a public speech by the US President in Co Mayo, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.