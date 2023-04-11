Play Brightcove video

Christmas with the Clintons - the enduring image of the first presidential visit, with tens of thousands gathering for a glimpse.

When Bill Clinton touched down in Belfast in 1995 he became the first sitting US President to do so.

In the years that followed, Clinton's hand helped to guide the peace process; his visits hallmarked by promoting peace.

The former president has since reflected that his work in Northern Ireland was his top foreign policy achievement.

With Clinton setting the precedent, his successor followed suit.

George W Bush used his visits to call for an end to paramilitary activity, urging political leaders to renew their efforts for peace.

Barack Obama's visit took place at a time of greater stability - making a speech at the Waterfront Hall ahead of the G8 summit in Enniskillen

A commitment to fostering peace here threads together our history of presidential visits.

All eyes now turn to President Biden to see how history will remember his relationship with Northern Ireland.

