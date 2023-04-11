Play Brightcove video

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland later today. He's due to take part in events both north and south of the border to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

TRANSPORT DISRUPTION

Translink has warned passengers that they could experience some travel disruption over the next few days as a result of the visit. Diversions and delays will most likely affect services in and around Belfast City centre. Those using public transport have been advised to leave extra time for their journey.

POLICE ATTACKED

Police have described a petrol-bomb attack on officers in Londonderry as senseless and reckless. A number of missiles were thrown by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring an illegal parade in the Creggan area yesterday afternoon.

SECURITY ALERT

A security alert in Newtownards has ended. It follows the discovery of a suspicous object in the Circular Road area on Monday night. Police say the item has been declared as nothing untoward.

FOOTBALL

Turning to football and the presidential visit will slightly disrupt this evening's fixtures Linfield had been due to play Glentoran in the Irish Premiership but that game has been moved to tomorrow.

WEATHER WARNING

A yellow weather warning has been issued along the west coast of Northern Ireland. It's due to come into place from 3pm on Tuesday.