Security is tightening around Belfast ahead of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland.

He's due to land on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, before travelling to the Republic of Ireland.

The President has described the trip as a showing of his nation's "commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity" in Northern Ireland.

Police have increased their visible presence across Belfast ahead of the President's expected arrival, with some access routes closed to motorists in-and-around the city centre.

It comes after police officers were attacked during an un-notified dissident republican march in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area.

Following the attack, White House spokesman John Kirby said the president was "more than comfortable making this trip" to Northern Ireland.

The police described Monday's petrol bomb attack "reckless", "senseless" and "incredibly disheartening".

Last week, senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event, with "strong" intelligence suggesting dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers over the bank holiday.Chief Constable Simon Byrne also said that events over the Easter period, including the President's visit, would cost in the region of £7m and would "put an additional cost pressure onto an already stretched budget".

An additional 300 police officers have been deployed from other UK regions to Northern Ireland for a two week period to respond to the increased demand on resources.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.