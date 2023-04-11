Strong gales and heavy downpours are expected across parts of Northern Ireland as a yellow weather warning has been introduced.

It's due to set in from 3pm on Tuesday through to Wednesday.

The Met Office said "strong winds are forecast".

Many yellow weather warnings are issued when it is "likely the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places", the Met Office website says.

The forecaster said: "After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or north-west winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.

"Gusts of 40-50mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south-west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60mph at times.

"Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds."

Temperatures dropped on Monday after a balmy Easter Bank Holiday when the UK was hotter than Rome.