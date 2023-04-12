Play Brightcove video

Anticipation is building in Belfast ahead of President Biden's speech later on Wednesday morning.

Crowds have begun to gather in a city centre largely pedestrianised by a heavy police and security presence.

In a statement, the University of Ulster said: "President Biden shares our commitment to Northern Ireland and its people, and it is fitting that he has chosen to visit our inspirational and symbolic campus in Belfast today."

Mr Biden will address an audience at the University on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to celebrate the achievements of the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: "With three campuses across Northern Ireland, Ulster University is central to the economic development of the region, and we work every day to enable our students, including many young people here, thrive and build positive futures.

"Through our research, innovation, and teaching we are actively driving growth of the most exciting and high potential economic sectors, including the creative Industries, fintech and health tech.

"Today’s presidential visit to Ulster University is a strong endorsement of our endeavours and, together with partners in the United States and around the world, we will continue to nurture the enormous potential of this special place to deliver sustainable futures for all."Speaking to UTV, members of the crowd spoke of their excitement at seeing the most powerful man in the world in Northern Ireland.

One young man had travelled to Belfast from Strabane on the bus to hear the President speak.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.