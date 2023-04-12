Casement Park has been included on the shortlist of 10 stadia to host UEFA Euro 2028 as part of the joint UK and Ireland bid for the tournament.

The west Belfast Gaelic sports venue has lay dormant since 2013 as plans to redevelop the ground have been plagued by legal challenges and funding issues.

Costs of the rebuild have soared since plans were originally revealed and the GAA which own the ground are refusing to contribute anymore more money towards the costs.

The only other bid for the tournament comes from Turkey and the winning bid is set to be decided in September.

Northern Ireland play their internationals at Windsor Park, but despite being redeveloped does not meet the minimum capacity required by UEFA.

Even if built, Casement would be by far the smallest of the 10 venues capacity wise.

The final UK-Ireland bid was submitted to UEFA on Wednesday and features host cities and stadia from all five associations, including the Irish Football Association, the Football Association of Ireland, the Scottish Football Association, the Welsh Football Association and the Football Association.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium is included, but Croke Park - the largest stadium on the island - has been cut from the original shortlist.

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future.

“Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on a global stage and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA EURO 2028 festival of football that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.”

Meanwhile Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “As the UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, this presents a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to host world class sport.

“Should the bid be successful, the hosting of tournament matches at Casement Park in Belfast has the potential to deliver significant economic and social benefits right across Northern Ireland and create a legacy of participation and sustainability for current and future generations.”

Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy also welcomed the announcement, saying: “The GAA and Irish Football Association have developed innovative partnerships to harness the power of sport to unite and empower people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Hosting world class UEFA EURO 2028 football matches at the new Casement Park stadium would build on this collaboration and allow Belfast to deliver an inclusive and unforgettable celebration of football for all.”