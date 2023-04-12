US President Joe Biden has been welcomed to Northern Ireland on a visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a keynote speech at Ulster University, President Biden said he hopes for the return of power-sharing at Stormont.

President Biden spoke at the opening of the new UU campus. Credit: Press Eye

President Biden addresses the audience at Ulster University in Belfast. Credit: Press Eye

He insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

President Biden also praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech in Belfast. Credit: Press Eye

Belfast actor James Martin, who won an Oscar with An Irish Goodbye, was among those in the audience for President Biden's speech.

Oscar-winning actor James Martin was among those in the audience. Credit: Press Eye

Joe Biden said he will "brag" to his daughter about meeting the celebrity.

The cavalcade of US President Joe Biden leaves the Grand Central Hotel. Credit: Pacemaker

Crowds lined the route in Belfast. Credit: Press Eye

The President's car travelled through Belfast city centre. Credit: Press Eye

Crowds turned out in Belfast city centre to watch the US President leave his hotel and travel to Ulster University on Wednesday morning.

There has been a large security presence around the city in the lead-up to and during Joe Biden's visit.

But despite a yellow weather warning on Tuesday evening, it proved to be a dry and sunny morning in Belfast for the day's events.

US President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University. Credit: Pacemaker

After completing his speech in Belfast, President Biden is expected to travel on to the Republic of Ireland for the remainder of his four-day visit.

Later on Wednesday he'll be in the town of Carlingford in Co Louth, where his great, great granparents emigrated from in the 1800s.

