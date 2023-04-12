President Joe Biden has followed his ancestral roots to Co Louth as part of his trip to the island of Ireland.

The US President left Belfast on Wednesday afternoon after delivering a keynote speech at Ulster University in the city centre.

He flew to Dublin on Air Force One on Wednesday afternoon before travelling to Carlingford.

The town previously welcomed the leader of the free world back in 2016.

President Biden toured Carlingford Castle along with Tanaiste and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin.

The castle offers a view of Carlingford Lough where Mr Biden's great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan left via Newry port during the Irish famine in 1849 for a new life in the US.

As Mr Biden walked around the castle amid the rain, someone shouted up to ask him what he thought of the weather, to which the president quipped: "It's fine, it's Ireland."

During his speech in Belfast, the President commended the impact of the peace process.

He urged people to recommit to peace, and promised that both of the major parties in America share a bipartisan commitment to supporting the peace process.

Mr Biden also met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast's tallest hotel. The duo are understood to have discussed the current situation in Northern Ireland and the war in Ukraine.

During the remainder of his visit President Biden will visit a number of areas of Ireland he has ancestral connections to, including counties Louth and Mayo. Carlingford has had a heavy security presence in recent days, with US helicopters practicing taking off on a local GAA pitch.

