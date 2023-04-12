Police confirm devices found in cemetery were "viable pipe bombs" and believe "these would have been used to attack police".

They added that the main line of inquiry is that "these pipe bombs are attributable to the New IRA".

The items were found on Tuesday 12 April at the City Cemetery in Creggan.

On Easter Monday a republican commemoration was staged at the site.

The PSNI came under attack from petrol bombs, stones and bottles during the operation and two vehicles were damaged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "These actions have seen the exploitation of young people in the illegal parade, with a complete disregard for public safety.

"We believe these would have been used to attack police, and cause injury to our officers.

"Our colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit are continuing with their enquiries into this.

"At this time, the main line of enquiry is these pipe bombs are attributable to the New IRA."We urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call police or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously."