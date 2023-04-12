The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is investigating a security breach during a visit by US President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden is currently in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement issued to UTV, the police said: "We are aware of a security breach.“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the Senior Information Risk Officer.“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

