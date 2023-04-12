US President Joe Biden has arrived in the Republic of Ireland for the next part of his visit, which will include trips to his ancestral homelands.

Air Force One landed at Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon, after travelling across the border from Northern Ireland.

Joe Biden had earlier delivered a keynote speech at Ulster University and met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast.

The President was greeted on the tarmac by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and they shook hands before leaving in a motorcade heading to Co Louth.

His visit to the county is expected to include a tour Carlingford Castle - an area Mr Biden has traced his ancestral roots to.

President Biden is also expected to deliver a number of speeches over the course of his three days in the Republic, - including in Dublin, at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina and to the Irish Parliament.

The President is due to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins on Thursday, followed by a further meeting with Mr Varadkar, whom he recently hosted for St Patrick's Day.

Joe Biden became the sixth person to travel through Dublin Airport while serving as US President, following Barack Obama's visit to the country in May 2011.

Before his departure back to the US on Friday, Mr Biden will also visit Co Mayo, where he has also connected with distant cousins.

