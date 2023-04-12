US President Joe Biden is giving a speech at the University of Ulster as part of his trip to Northern Ireland.

He has met with the leaders of the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland after arriving at the Ulster University campus in Belfast.

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood each met with the president briefly.

Mr Biden is due to soon to deliver an address at the university’s new £350 million campus.

The US President is in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A convoy of vehicles set off from the Grand Central Hotel around midday cheered on by crowds of spectators.

Mr Biden is expected to celebrate the achievements of peace in his remarks, and to encourage people to build on the success of the Good Friday Agreement.

When asked earlier on Wednesday by reporters what he would tell the parties, Mr Biden said he would "listen".

Northern Ireland's Assembly is not currently sitting due to political stalemate over the Northern Ireland Protocol - a trade deal agreed between the UK government and European Union.

Joe Biden faced a volley of questions on Wednesday morning, including whether he had a message for Northern Irish parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

Mr Biden, meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the upper floors of Belfast's tallest hotel said: "Heck of a view out there."

Mr Sunak, smiling, sat at a table with the US president as the pair met over cups of tea.

This is the third in-person meeting the US President has had with the Prime Minister.

They are not expected to discuss a free trade agreement during their meeting but are likely to focus on Northern Ireland itself, as well as touching on the war in Ukraine.

