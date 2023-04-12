US President Joe Biden has said his trip to Co Louth "feels like coming home".

He was speaking at The Windsor Bar in Dundalk, where he has been continuing his trip to the island of Ireland after concluding his engagements in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden also paid tribute to his sister Valerie and his son Hunter, who have accompanied him on the four-day visit.

"Coming here feels like coming home," the President said.

"I've often said the Irish are the only people who are nostalgic about the future. In my experience hope is what beats in the heart of all people, particularly the heart of the Irish.

"Every action is about hope that we can make things better, hope to build both our nations that has been passed down generation to generation by our families.

"And it's hope that continues to this day."

