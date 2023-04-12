US President Joe Biden is set to begin a whistle-stop visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Biden has started his trip north of the border, before travelling to the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday evening.

Air Force One landed at Aldergrove on Tuesday evening where President Biden was welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Following the brief meeting, the president then travelled to Belfast where he stayed in a city-centre based hotel.

Police are maintaining a high visible presence in the surrounding area, with nearby roads closed to motorists as part of the increased security operation.

President Biden will start his trip by meeting with Mr Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

He'll then officially open the new £360m Ulster University Belfast campus.

While there, he's expected to meet political leaders along with business representatives.

Mr Biden will then visit the Republic of Ireland, starting in Co Louth, moving to Dublin and finishing in Co Mayo on 14 April.

One possible route to Co Louth is by helicopter, and emergency services were seen placing security barriers and pacing the perimeter of Cooley Kickhams Gaelic Football Club in Carlingford on Monday.

On the Dublin leg of the journey, Mr Biden will meet Irish president Michael D Higgins before addressing Irish parliamentarians including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Phoenix Park in Dublin, which is home to the official residence of the President of Ireland, will be closed to members of the public from 5pm on Wednesday for a period of 24 hours.

Gardaí have advised those seeking to travel in Co Louth, Dublin city centre and Co Mayo during the president's trip should leave additional time for their journey.

