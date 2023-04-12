Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met with Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and his family in hospital.

The senior PSNI officer was left with life-changing injuries following a gun attack in Omagh, Co Tyrone earlier this year.

The attack has been blamed on the dissident republican New IRA.

Mr Sunak, who is in Northern Ireland for the visit of US President Joe Biden, is understood to have met DCI Caldwell at a hospital in the north-west.

The PSNI described it as a "private visit" and as such would not comment on it.

It comes as President Biden also referenced his attack in his speech at Ulster University, warning that "the enemies of peace will not prevail".

Praising the response of politicians to the attack, Mr Biden said: "Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God.

"The attack was a hard reminder there will always be those who seek to destroy, rather than rebuild.

"But the lesson of the Good Friday Agreement is this: at times when things seem fragile or easily broken, that is when hope and hard work are needed the most."

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised to severe meaning an attack is highly likely, with Mr Biden's visit coming after disturbances in Londonderry over Easter.

Four suspected pipe bombs were recovered from a cemetery in the city where a republican commemoration was staged on Easter Monday.

There were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry after the event, when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

