Play Brightcove video

Watch President Biden's full speech at Ulster University.

US President Joe Biden delivered his keynote speech at the opening of the new Ulster University campus during his visit to Belfast.

President Biden expressed hopes of a return to power-sharing at Stormont, saying stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for Northern Ireland.

He also praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"As a friend, I hope it's not too presumptuous for me to say that I believe the democratic institutions established in Good Friday Agreement remain critical for the future of Northern Ireland," said the President.

"It's a decision for you to make, not for me to make, but it seems to me they are related.

"An effective devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together, is going to draw even greater opportunity in this region.

"So, I hope the Assembly and the Executive will soon be restored. That's a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens, along with the institutions that facilitate north south and east west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement."

Joe Biden's visit marked the 25th anniversary of the 1998 peace accord.

He continued: "For in politics, no matter what divides us, if we look hard enough, there are always areas that's going to bring us together if we look hard enough.

"Standing for peace and rejecting political violence must be one of those things."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.