US President to give speech in Belfast

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Northern Ireland on a visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Air Force One flew in to Belfast International Airport last night as President Biden was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before staying over at a hotel in Belfast city centre.

Later this afternoon he'll make a speech at the new Ulster University campus. Police have advised of travel disruption with a major security operation in place across the city.

Biden to visit ancestral home in Ireland

After leaving Belfast, Joe Biden will continue his four-day visit in the Republic of Ireland. He'll travel to Dublin and then on to Carlingford.

Excitement has been building in the Co Louth town which is the president's ancestral home - his great, great grandparents emigrated from the Cooley Pennisula in the 1800s.

Dáthí to receive award from Prime Minister

The Prime Minister is expected to personally present six year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family with a Points of Light Award in Belfast for their tireless campaign for Dáithí's Law.

It means Northern Ireland will follow an opt-out organ donation system, in line with the rest of the UK.

The law which was prompted by the Secretary of State now allows for 'opt-out' organ donation system in Northern Ireland bringing NI in line with rest of the UK.

Man accused of being senior spy in IRA dies

A west Belfast man who was alleged to have been the British Army's top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.

Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied that he was the agent Stakeknife. He died several days ago and was buried last week.

Larne close in on first Irish premiership

There were five matches in the Irish League last night. Larne beat Cliftonville 2-0 to take another step towards a first league title.

Linfield and Glentoran will play tonight - the Big Two clash was rescheduled due to President Biden's visit.

