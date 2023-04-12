Play Brightcove video

A yellow weather warning for wind was issued for Northern Ireland from Tuesday through to Wednesday afternoon, however the Met Office has dropped the warning.

You might have noticed it's been a dry and bright start for President Joe Biden waking up this morning in Belfast but unfortunately it's not going to stay that way.

The rain should be with most of us and it's bringing strong gale force winds especially around northern coasts.

It's also staying rather chilly too with a top temperature of just 9 degrees Celsius.The rain will mostly clear to the east by this evening, however further showers are possible throughout the night.

It will remain very windy with gales for many, but the wind will ease later in the night.

Again feeling rather chilly with temperatures dropping into mid to low single figures.

Thursday is an improving picture though and as we can expect a brighter day with a mixture of sunny spells and the odd shower, some of these will be heavy especially during the morning. Temperatures improving too as we can expect highs of 12 degrees Celsius.

As we look ahead to the end of the week it's remaining changeable into Friday and the weekend, often cloudy with further outbreaks of rain possible. Temperatures though continuing to climb, reaching highs of 16 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

