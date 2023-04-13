Play Brightcove video

Animal rights campaigners have protested in Londonderry, demanding tougher laws to deal with people convicted of animal cruelty.

They gathered outside the city's Guildhall, carrying placards that called for change and a banner that proclaimed 'Stop animal abuse - We are their voice'.

The protest was inspired by a recent case involving Luna, a three-year-old American bull terrier.

She was found last month at Ballyarnett Country Park, a popular place for young families.

Luna had been buried alive up to her neck, with a large piece of masonry placed on top of her head.

She had suffered multiple injuries including puncture wounds and fractures, and her wounds were so severe that she couldn't be saved by a vet and had to be humanely put down.

Her 29-year-old owner was subsequently arrested and charged with causing the dog unnecessary suffering.

That case is currently making its way through the courts.

Luna's story caused outrage across the Derry area, prompting dog groomer and animal rights campaigner Alison Shortt to organise the Guildhall Square protest.

Alison said: "Stories like Luna's are sickening, and you don't even have to be an out and out animal lover to be disgusted by this.

"It really has affected the people in our town. Everybody's been talking about it and everybody wants something done about this."

Animal lover Jodi Wallace was holding a placard with a paw print and the words 'Stop Animal Abuse'.

She told UTV: "When I heard about Luna it was genuinely stomach-churning, and one of those things you can't fully wrap your head around because our town has so many rescue centres and Luna could have been given to one them. It didn't have to end how it ended."

Martin Turner was one of dozens who joined the protest, and he brought along his young daughter Grace who quietly said that Luna's plight had left her heartbroken.

Martin wants more done to protect pets: "Animal cruelty is awful. The legislation needs to be strengthened. A ban and a fine are not nearly enough for people who are found guilty of being cruel to animals."

The protesters met various political parties inside the Guildhall to press their call for the laws on animal cruelty to be tightened, with the group calling for anyone found guilty of cruelty to be permanently banned from owning pets.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.