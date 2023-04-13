Poultry and captive birds will be allowed to be kept outside from next week as some measures taken to stop the spread of Avian Flu are relaxed.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that the housing measures imposed in November 2022 are to be lifted from Tuesday 18 April 2023.

Other measures, however, will remain in force, and those who kept birds are still advised to take steps to prevent the spread of the illness.

From 00:01am on Tuesday 18 April, captive birds and poultry will be allowed to be kept outside.

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone measures will remain, and all poultry gatherings are still banned.

DAERA is advising anyone who intends to allow birds outside to prepare areas for the release of birds by cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds and standing water, and reintroducing deterrents for wild birds.

A DAERA spokesperson said: "Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds and it is vital that this remains a regular and instinctive part of all bird-keepers routines."

