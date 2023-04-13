Police are investigating an arson attack after a car was set alight and fire damage was caused to a house in Coleraine.

It happened during the early hours of Thursday 13 April on the Laurel Hill Road.

The car was completely destroyed and windows at the front of the property were shattered by heat.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 01:20am after a car was reported to be on fire.

When on site, the fire had spread from the car to the house which it was parked beside.

The resident of the property and those living nearby were moved from their homes.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to put the fire out before it spread further.

Police said they believe the "ignition was deliberate" and have described it as a "reckless attack which had the potential to cause series harm to local residents and as such is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life".