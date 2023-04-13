Belfast International Airport is set to make a series of changes to parking fees for those dropping off and collecting passengers.

In a statement posted on social media, the airport said fees at the Drop Off Zone will rise from £1 for up to 10 minutes, to £3 for up to 10 minutes.

The increases are due to come into effect from Monday 17 April.

The Drop Off Zone is based directly adjacent to the terminal building.

The move from Belfast International Airport follows a similar announcement earlier this year by Belfast City Airport.

It also introduced a £3 charge for motorists dropping off and picking up passengers.

On Thursday, Belfast International Airport wrote on Facebook: "We would like to make our passengers aware of some changes that will affect those dropping off and collecting passengers from Monday 17th April.

"We will continue to offer 15 minutes free of charge in the Long Stay Car Park

"Blue Badge holders can use the Short Stay Car Park free of charge for 30 minutes at Belfast International Airport for getting dropped off or collected.

"The Drop Off Zone will increase to £3 for up to 10 minutes."

More information is available on the airport's website.