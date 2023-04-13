A new GP contractor has agreed to take over Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena, Co Antrim, the Health Department says.

Dalriada Urgent Care, which also provides GP Out of Hours services for the Northern Trust area, was announced as the new contractor on Thursday.

The practice, which has 4,000 patients registered, had faced closure next month after a new contractor couldn't be found.

The department said the Dalriada Urgent Care proposal was made in the last few days and will "provide stability for both the patients and staff of the practice".

A spokesperson went on: "This means the practice will not now close and its patients will not have to be allocated to other GP practices in the surrounding areas.

"Patients of the practice can disregard correspondence issued in the past week about the planned closure.

"The department very much regrets the uncertainty experienced in the local community.

"A letter advising patients on the new GP contractor will be issued. Patients should continue to contact their GP practice as usual."

