President Biden started Thursday with a warm welcome from his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins.

President Biden and the President of Ireland

While at the President's residence, Mr Biden signed the welcome book. He later told reporter he had written an Irish saying: "Your feet will bring you where your heart is."

President Biden signing the welcome book at the Irish President's residence Credit: PA images

Before leaving the President's official residence in Phoenix Park, Mr Biden was invited to ring the Peace Bell. It was erected in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

President Biden was invited to ring the Peace Bell at Phoenix Park

Michael D. Higgins' puppies came out to say hello, but unfortunately they weren't a mood to play with the US President.

Michael D. Higgins' dog Misneach runs past President Joe Biden Credit: PA Images

From the Áras an Uachtaráin, Mr Biden travelled to Farmleigh House where he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During their meeting, Mr Biden said the relationship between the US and Ireland is growing "stronger and stronger".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US President Joe Biden Credit: PA Images

The US President was taken to a demonstration of Gaelic games with girls from St Brigid's GAA Club playing camogie for the president.

Boys from Castleknock GAA Club and St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA Club showcased their skills in Gaelic football and hurling.

President Joe Biden gives young player a thumbs up Credit: PA Images

US President Joe Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch a Camogie game at Farmleigh House, Dublin Credit: PA Images

Mr Biden then made an address to the Irish Parliament where he said he believes "the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland" to resolve current political impasse in Northern Ireland.

The President declared "I'm at home" and was applauded after making his speech to Leinster House.