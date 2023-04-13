Pictures of US President Joe Biden's visit to the island of Ireland
President Biden started Thursday with a warm welcome from his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins.
While at the President's residence, Mr Biden signed the welcome book. He later told reporter he had written an Irish saying: "Your feet will bring you where your heart is."
Before leaving the President's official residence in Phoenix Park, Mr Biden was invited to ring the Peace Bell. It was erected in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Michael D. Higgins' puppies came out to say hello, but unfortunately they weren't a mood to play with the US President.
From the Áras an Uachtaráin, Mr Biden travelled to Farmleigh House where he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
During their meeting, Mr Biden said the relationship between the US and Ireland is growing "stronger and stronger".
The US President was taken to a demonstration of Gaelic games with girls from St Brigid's GAA Club playing camogie for the president.
Boys from Castleknock GAA Club and St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA Club showcased their skills in Gaelic football and hurling.
Mr Biden then made an address to the Irish Parliament where he said he believes "the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland" to resolve current political impasse in Northern Ireland.
The President declared "I'm at home" and was applauded after making his speech to Leinster House.