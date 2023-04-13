Play Brightcove video

President Biden in Dublin

U.S, President Joe Biden continues his four-day tour in Dublin today after engagements in Northern Ireland and County Louth on Wednesday.

Mr Biden will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before giving an address to the joint houses of the Oireachtas.

He'll finish the day with a dinner at Dublin Castle and will visit County Mayo on Friday.

Viable Pipe bombs found in cemetery

Police have confirmed four pipe bombs found inside a cemetery in Londonderry were viable.

They said a main line of inquiry was that they were linked to the New IRA and would have been used to attack officers.

The items were found on Tuesday at the City Cemetery in Creggan. On Easter Monday a republican commemoration was staged at the site.

More local bank branches to close

Barlcays has announced plans to close two more of its Northern Ireland branches. The banks in Lisburn and Portadown are part of 15 UK sites due to close in July.

Larne close in on title after Big Two draw

In the Irish League, Larne's title hopes were handed a major boost as defending champions Linfield drew one each with Glentoran.

The results leaves the Blues 9 points behind Larne with three games to go.

