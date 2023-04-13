US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III has said Northern Ireland has a "really bright future" economically.

Mr Kennedy said that Northern Ireland is "linked" to the United States, adding that the US will continue to provide "assistance and support".

You can listen to his comments in full on the UTV podcast which provides reaction and analysis of the historic visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland.

Joe Kennedy spoke to UTV following a speech by US President Joe Biden at Ulster University in Belfast on Wednesday.

When asked if the President had chosen his words carefully in consideration of the current political impasse at the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Kennedy said that politics was "complicated, on both sides of the Atlantic."

"But you've heard, very clearly and unambiguously from the President of the United States, that we bet on peace 25 years ago, we bet on the people of Northern Ireland, we're here, we're committing ourselves to the people of Northern Ireland and their future."

Mr Kennedy further said that CEOs and people in business in the US are aware of the "people, the talent and the work ethic" available in Northern Ireland.

He added that "as things become more clear", businesses will have "the confidence to make some of those investments".

Mr Kennedy denied suggestions that it was odd that Prime Minister Sunak didn't attend the President's speech at Ulster University, saying that "I don't think there's any doubt about the strength" of the relationship between Biden and Sunak.

Mr Sunak briefly met with the President in Belfast's tallest hotel ahead of his keynote speech.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.