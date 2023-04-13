Northern Ireland can benefit from US investment if it establishes political stability, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told reporters.

He made the comments after a private meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Mr Varadkar explained that Northern Ireland can benefit from US trade in the way the Republic has.

"I think what's envisaged is investment by the US private sector, by American companies in Northern Ireland," he said.

"We've benefitted enormously in the Republic from US investment, it's transformed our economy in the past 20 years, and I think if there is stability in Northern Ireland, if there's predictability about the trading arrangements and the political situation there, Northern Ireland can benefit from that investment too.

"And that means jobs, means higher incomes, it means more investment to public services, and I'd love to see that happen.

"So I think that's the kind of investment that you're likely to see from the US if we can have stability, both political and in terms of rules of trade in Northern Ireland.

"There will be financial support from the British Government and the European Union through peace plus, and also as well we're happy to talk, as an Irish Government, with the UK Government as to what more we can do."

Stormont has not been sitting since the last Assembly election in May 2022 due to ongoing political stalemate over the Northern Ireland Protocol.