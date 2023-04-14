A scheme which provides free books to babies in Northern Ireland is set to end "due to budgetary pressures", the Department of Education has said.

Under the BookStart scheme, families were gifted packs by their health visitor at the end of the 12-14 week, or 6-9 month check.

The Department contributed £75,000 towards the delivery of BookTrust’s Bookstart Baby programme in Northern Ireland in 2021/22.

This is not the first scheme previously offered by the Department to have funding cut.

In March of this year, it confirmed 'holiday hunger' grants will be stopped from 1 April.

In a statement issued to UTV, the Department of Education said that the decision to end funding for the BookStart scheme is "disappointing". “In light of significant budgetary pressures, the Department has made the difficult decision not to continue funding the BookStart programme in 2023/24," the statement read.

“We recognise how disappointing this decision will be for everyone involved in the delivery of this initiative.

"The Department would like to acknowledge the positive impact that the BookStart programme has had in the last 3 years, particularly during the Covid pandemic, and thank the team at BookTrust NI for their efforts in delivering the programme.”