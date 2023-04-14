Play Brightcove video

Ballina prepares to host President Biden

County Mayo is eagerly awaiting the arrival of President Biden as part of the last leg of his trip to the island of Ireland.

The President will travel to his ancestral home in Ballina where he will deliver a speech at St Muredach's Church before flying back to the United States.

Biden's historic day in Dublin

Thursday was a day of political engagements in the Irish capital for the US President.

He met his Irish counterpart Michael D Higgins at his residence in Phoenix Park, gave an address to the joint houses of the Oireachtas and attended a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

Belfast City Hall hosts child bereavement event

An event is taking place at Belfast City Hall on Friday to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss in the workplace.

Organised by the charity Aching Arms, it will be an opportunity for families to meet volunteers and see the work that they do.

The charity provides teddy bears to hospitals to help comfort the bereaved.

Sparrow tops NI's most popular bird survey

The house sparrow has made it six years in a row as Northern Ireland's most popular garden bird according to a RSPB survey.

But it is not all good news as the study says the UK has lost around 22 million of the species over the last 45 years.

Larne on the brink of historic league title

In the Irish Premiership, Larne have the chance to win a first title in their 124-year history tonight.

The Invermen are currently nine points ahead of Linfield with three games to go meaning they only have to avoid defeat to Crusaders at Seaview to become champions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.