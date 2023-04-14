Larne beat Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview on Friday to secure a first league title in the club's 134 year history.

The Inver men went into the game knowing a draw would be enough to secure a maiden triumph but goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis saw them come out deserved winners and amass an unassailable 12 point lead over Linfield.

Larne put any pre-games nerves at ease when January signing Andy Ryan slotted home from a Michael Glynn cross after 11 minutes.

Less than half an hour later, Larne's task was made easier when Stephen Baxter's team were reduced to ten men when Billy Joe Burns was sent off for throwing the ball at Shaun Want.

Larne took advantage and Lee Bonis doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when he tucked away a Leroy Millar cross.

In sealing the title, Larne are the first non-Belfast side to win the league since Portadown back in 2002

