Man arrested on drug charges after searches connected to shooting of Detective John Caldwell
A man has been arrested on drugs charges after searches at two properties in the Greater Belfast area as part of a police investigation into the shooting of Detective John Caldwell.
The searches were carried out on Friday 14 April.
Detective John Caldwell was shot several times while off duty at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.
He remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in the attack. He was visited on Wednesday 12 April by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
On Friday, police said they had arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.
He remains in custody.
