A man has been arrested on drugs charges after searches at two properties in the Greater Belfast area as part of a police investigation into the shooting of Detective John Caldwell.

The searches were carried out on Friday 14 April.

Detective John Caldwell was shot several times while off duty at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in the attack. He was visited on Wednesday 12 April by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Friday, police said they had arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.