Young people have been advised to "walk away" and not "get involved in any trouble" by police, after officers were attacked in west Belfast.

It happened on the Colinview Street at around 5:20pm on Thursday 13 April.

Reports of a number of young people carrying glass bottles along the Springfield Road were sent to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, the young people started to throw the bottles away.

A short time later, a group of young people arrived on Colinview Street and began to throw objects at police.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Officers dispersed the youths from the area, assisted by youth workers who helped to diffuse the situation.

"The gates at Lanark Way were closed at around 7:30pm, with no further disorder reported to police."

Police have since urged "the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures".

"These actions have serious consequences," the PSNI said, adding that the "message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble".

Officers from the neighbourhood unit have said they will increase their visibility in the area to "prevent and detect crime".

A 16 year old male arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.