West Belfast residents moved from homes after suspicious object found on Monagh Road

Police at the scene of security alert in Lenadoon. Pic: Pacemaker
A security alert is ongoing in west Belfast after a suspicious object was found in the Monagh Road area

A security alert is currently under way in west Belfast after a suspicious object was found.

Police are attending the scene on the Monagh Road.

A number of residents have been moved from their homes, and motorists and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

More information to follow.

