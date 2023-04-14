West Belfast residents moved from homes after suspicious object found on Monagh Road
A security alert is currently under way in west Belfast after a suspicious object was found.
Police are attending the scene on the Monagh Road.
A number of residents have been moved from their homes, and motorists and the public have been asked to avoid the area.
More information to follow.
