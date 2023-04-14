Security alert ends in west Belfast as device found to be nothing untoward
A security alert in west Belfast has now ended after a suspicious object was found to be nothing untoward.
Police attended the scene on the Monagh Road on Friday.
A number of residents were moved from their homes as officers examined the scene.
The road has since reopened and everyone has been allowed to return to the area.
