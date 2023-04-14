Belfast City Marathon has confirmed the details for road closures expected for the event.

It's due to take place on Sunday 30 April 2023, and will start from the Stormont estate.

Thousands of people will take part in either the Marathon Run, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay or Walk.

Some changes have been made to the route this year, the 41st time the event has been held, which means possible traffic disruption.

Event organisers have released a full list of road closures expected to last between 6am and 4pm.

Full road closures

Between 6am - 10.30am - Area around Stormont and the Upper Newtownards Road

Between 7am - 11.30am - The Ravenill Road area between the Albertbridge Road and the Ormeau Embankment

Between 8.00am - 1.30pm - Boucher Road area from Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane

Between 8.30am - 12.30pm - Around the city centre area, full closures on Chicester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street

Between 9.30am - 2pm - The Falls Road and Andersontown Road will have closures at points, and lane closures.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From North Howard Street, North Howard Link, Northumberland Street and Agnes Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - In the Antrim Road area with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From Donegall Quay onto Oxfrod Street and Lanyon place.

Disruption expected

In the city centre throughout the day, as participants pass through it several times on the route

Along the Ormeau embankment from the Ravenhill Road areas, as the race passes Ormeau park and finishes there later in the route.

Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee John Allen said: "We appreciate the impact and inconvenience of traffic disruption on race day, but ask that motorists please follow the traffic diversion signs and take direction from stewards.

"These traffic management measures are set up to prioritise safety for participants and road users.”

The marathon further said that they have attempted to kept traffic disruption to a minimum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.