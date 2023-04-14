Play Brightcove video

Relatives of Joe Biden have told UTV it's "unbelievable" that the US President will soon be arriving in their hometown.

On the third day of his visit to the island of Ireland, Mr Biden is set to travel to Ballina, Co Mayo, where he has strong ancestral links.

Residents have been preparing a welcome like no other, including Mr Biden's third-cousin.

"It's surreal, he was here in 2016 and you know he was a big deal then," explained Joe Blewitt.

"He was Vice-President, but this time, it's going to be like, I don't know, to be honest I can't put it into words what it's going to be like.

"We're so proud of him, and he always said he was going to come back once he became President."

Meanwhile for Mr Blewitt's daughters Emily and Lasurne, they said: "It's so good to be related to the President of the US. It's unbelievable."

Joe Biden's trip to Ballina is somewhat of a personal pilgrimage.

His great-great-grandfather,Edward Blewitt, lived in the town back in 1851.

Remnants of the cottage in which he lived, including the fireplace he once sat by, are still present in the town.

Ernie Caffrey now owns that ancestral home. He plans to present the US President with an original brick, taken from the fireplace, during his trip.