Police have arrested a man after two officers were injured while on duty.

The PSNI said they received a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property in the Ennislare Road area of Armagh at around 2.45am on Saturday (April 15).Inspector Browne said: “On officers’ arrival, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

“While en route to custody, the man became agitated and aggressive, shouting at the two officers present.“He resisted being placed in handcuffs and pushed an officer to the ground, causing minor injuries to her hip and hand. A second officer also sustained an injury to his hand."Inspector Browne added: “The man was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.“Our investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could help can call police on 101, quoting reference number 210 of 15/04/23.”A police spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

