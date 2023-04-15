A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at a police patrol vehicle in Londonderry.

The PSNI said officers were responding to a report in the Shearwater Way area of the city at around 10am on Sunday morning (April 15), when their vehicle came under attack.

Inspector McLaughlin said: " A man described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, approached the back of the patrol car and ran towards the driver’s door before throwing an object at the driver’s side window.

“He then made off on foot. No damage was caused to the vehicle, however, what happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.“It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."Inspector McLaughlin added: “We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so.“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 560 of 15/04/23.”A PSNI spokesperson said: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

