PRESIDENTIAL VISIT

As one US President leaves Ireland, a former one has touched down in Belfast. Bill Clinton is in Northern Ireland ahead of a series of events next week, to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The anniversary was one of the key reason's behind Joe Biden's four-day visit to the island.

SUSPECTED PETROL BOMB ATTACK

A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at police in Londonderry in what has been described as a terrifying ordeal for officers.

Police say a man threw the object at a patrol car before making off. No damage was caused to the vehicle in the attack and police are appealing for information.

TITANIC

On this day in 1912, more than fifteen-hundred people lost their lives crossing the Atlantic in a ship built here in Belfast - the Titanic.

To mark the one-hundred and eleventh anniversary of the disaster, flowers and wreaths were laid this afternoon at the Titanic Memorial Garden at Belfast City Hall.

LARNE FC

Larne have been crowned Irish League champions for the first time. The Invermen only needed a draw against Crusaders at Seaview, but ran out two goal winners to claim the Gibson Cup.

BELFAST GIANTS

The Belfast Giants Grand Slam hopes are still alive thanks to a 6-3 win over the Panthers in Nottingham this afternoon.

The Giants will come up against either Sheffield or Cardiff in the playoff final tomorrow - face-off is at 5pm.

